ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.40. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 5,028 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $1,783,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ICL Group by 934.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

