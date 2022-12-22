Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 551328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.84.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

