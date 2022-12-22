Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

