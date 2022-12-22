Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 94,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,809,889 shares.The stock last traded at $16.03 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,249,000 after buying an additional 303,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

