Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

