Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.36. Hill International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 731,201 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hill International Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Trading of Hill International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hill International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Hill International during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Hill International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hill International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
