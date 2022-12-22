Highland Private Wealth Management Has $658,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE ACN traded up $8.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

