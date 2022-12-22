H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 4,680 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 417,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 83,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,043. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

