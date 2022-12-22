H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

SLYV traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $72.84. 467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

