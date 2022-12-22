H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned 0.08% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

FLGB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,378. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

