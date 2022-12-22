H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $876,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.56. 111,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

