H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 444.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,701. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

