H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VO stock traded down $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $201.43. 3,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

