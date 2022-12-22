HFG Advisors Inc. Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in EQT by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.