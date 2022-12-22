HFG Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.