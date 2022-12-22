HFG Advisors Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.9% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

