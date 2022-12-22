Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $539.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.36 and its 200 day moving average is $542.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.