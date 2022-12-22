Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.41 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

