Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $241.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average is $198.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $241.91.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

