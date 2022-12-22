Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,069 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

