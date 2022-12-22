Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

