Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 15,298 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $3,620,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 40.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

