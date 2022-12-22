Hedera One Day Volume Tops $12.78 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $12.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021905 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,906,474,162 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.91845 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04285288 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,122,200.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

