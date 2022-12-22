Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.55

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 318.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,487 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

