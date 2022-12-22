Head-To-Head Contrast: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) vs. Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 2.21% 3.10% 2.65% Aurora Mobile -32.02% -39.19% -13.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Pinterest has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinterest and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.61 $316.44 million $0.07 359.19 Aurora Mobile $56.07 million 1.86 -$22.06 million ($0.15) -5.87

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pinterest and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 14 10 0 2.42 Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 155.68%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats Aurora Mobile on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. The company also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, it offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. The company primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

