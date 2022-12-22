HC Wainwright Raises Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target to $20.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 908,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

