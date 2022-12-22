HC Wainwright Raises Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target to $20.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.