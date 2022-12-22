Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Gap Down to $47.76

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $46.00. Haynes International shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Insider Activity at Haynes International

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haynes International news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 87.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

