Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 110 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

NYSE:A traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,279. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

