Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $27.37 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 4.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Fastenal worth $27,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 16,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,594. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

