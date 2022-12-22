Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,660 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises 1.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 4,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,704. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.