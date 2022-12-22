Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,965. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

