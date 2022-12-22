GXChain Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002316 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $369.25 million and approximately $618.56 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

