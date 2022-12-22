GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $833.88 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $370.74 million and approximately $833.88 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004756 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.