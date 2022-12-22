Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.58 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $240,585.58 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

