Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million-$771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Guess’ stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guess’ by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Guess’ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

