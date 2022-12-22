Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Gap Down to $167.51

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.51, but opened at $161.00. Group 1 Automotive shares last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 1,066 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.95.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $808,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

