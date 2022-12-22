Grin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $749,615.34 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $749,615.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,854.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00388420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00871839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00097957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00597441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265096 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

