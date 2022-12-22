Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.99

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.99 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 75.80 ($0.92). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 14,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £129.42 million and a P/E ratio of 970.00.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

