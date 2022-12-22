Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GV1O)

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock remained flat at GBX 88 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.99. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.11).

Get Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 alerts:

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in growth capital, long term renewable energy projects including ground mounted solar, roof mounted solar and small wind sectors. It seeks to invest in projects based in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.