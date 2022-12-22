Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GV1O)

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc (LON:GV1O – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock remained flat at GBX 88 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.99. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.11).
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Company Profile
