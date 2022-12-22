Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.88. 17,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 28.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $490,597.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,559 shares of company stock worth $582,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

