Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Senior Officer Acquires C$59,160.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson acquired 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,030 shares in the company, valued at C$338,430.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 7.4 %

TSE:GTE opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$465.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.