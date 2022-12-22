GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 24,450 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CION. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

CION Investment Price Performance

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $582.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

