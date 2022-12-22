GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

