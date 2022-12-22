GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

