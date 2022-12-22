GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 618 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.