GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.