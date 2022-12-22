GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 11,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

