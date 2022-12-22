Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,560,938 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,273,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560,938 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for 20.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter.
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance
TAIL stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.
