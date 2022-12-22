Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce stock opened at $130.30 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.60 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 465.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

