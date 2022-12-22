Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 499.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

